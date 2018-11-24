Shakib Al Hasan sets a new Test cricket record

Shakib Al Hasan became the quickest player to score 3,000 runs and take 200 wickets in Test cricket.

He achieved the feat in the ongoing first Test against West Indies which is his 54th match of his career.

The veteran Bangladeshi cricketer leads England’s Ian Botham who achieved the milestone in 55 matches.

Chris Cairns of New Zealand is at third place with 58 matches while England’s Andrew Flintoff is on fourth place with 69 matches.

Indian cricketing great Kapil Dev made 3,000 runs and took 200 wickets in 73 matches and is at No 5 on the list.