Shahid Afridi’s nephew has been playing international cricket for Uganda

November 9, 2018

Shahid Afridi’s nephew Irfan Afridi has been playing for the Ugandan cricket team.

The 33-year-old was born in Karachi on March 24, 1985. He is a right handed batsman and bowls offbreak and leg break googlies.

Irfan also celebrates like his uncle after taking a wicket.

The all-rounder disclosed how he ended up in the Ugandan team.

“My uncle wanted to start a business in Uganda so that’s why he told me to go to Uganda,” Afridi said while talking to ESPN Cricinfo. “My uncle sent me here for business.”

“We started a business for import and exporting cars. So from there, I started my cricket. I never played hard ball in my life before. I started in Uganda.”

He was introduced to the cricketing scene in the country by former Ugandan pacer Asadu Seiga when he asked him to play a leather-ball fixture for his club Tornado CC.

“I played one game for his club. From there I started my career. When I played the first game, from there they saw me. My friend Asadu told me, ‘You can play hard ball. So why are you not trying?’ So from there, I started to play. Then I tried to come into the national team,” he recalled.

The cricketer went on to say that Seiga pushed him to work hard in order to get a chance in the national team.

 
 
 

