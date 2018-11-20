Semi-finalists ready to battle it out for Women’s World T20

Defending champions West Indies will play against Australia, while India will take on England in the semifinals of the 2018 Women’s World Twenty20.

The semifinals will be played on November 23 in North Sound.

West Indies qualified for the last four stage after topping Group A with eight points. The side won all of their four matches in the round robin stage of the competition.

Related: Matthews stars as Windies toil Sri Lanka in Women’s World T20

Australia, on the other hand, made it to the semifinals after winning three out of their four matches in Group B. India is the second unbeaten team in the competition as they finished on top in Group B with eight points.

Related: India beat Australia to extend unbeaten streak in Women’s World T20

England managed to qualify for the semifinals after five points to its name. They won two games and lost a fixture, while their fixture against Bangladesh was washed out.

India will be eyeing to take revenge against England for their narrow defeat in the final of 2017 Women’s Cricket World Cup.