Sarfraz blames ‘soft, cheap dismissals’ for Abu Dhabi Test debacle

Pakistan Captain Sarfraz Ahmed has cited “soft and cheap dismissals” as the reasons for their loss against New Zealand in the Abu Dhabi Test.

“Things were completely in our control and we wasted the opportunity,” he said after the first Test. “Nobody played a long inning. All the dismissals were soft dismissals,” he remarked.

The Pakistan skipper, who scored just five runs in two innings, expressed his disappointment over his own performance in the game. He remarked: “I’m disappointed with the shot I played and got out.” Pakistan required 176 runs to win the first Test in a period of two days.

However, the side crumbled in front of Ajaz Patel’s stellar bowling performance and the entire side was dismissed for 171, before the close of the second session on the fourth day of the Abu Dhabi Test.

New Zealand lead the three-match series 1-0.