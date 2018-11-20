Sarfraz blames ‘soft, cheap dismissals’ for Abu Dhabi Test debacle

November 20, 2018

Photo: cricket.com.au

Pakistan Captain Sarfraz Ahmed has cited “soft and cheap dismissals” as the reasons for their loss against New Zealand in the Abu Dhabi Test.

“Things were completely in our control and we wasted the opportunity,” he said after the first Test. “Nobody played a long inning. All the dismissals were soft dismissals,” he remarked.

Related: New Zealand beat Pakistan in Abu Dhabi thriller

The Pakistan skipper, who scored just five runs in two innings, expressed his disappointment over his own performance in the game. He remarked: “I’m disappointed with the shot I played and got out.” Pakistan required 176 runs to win the first Test in a period of two days.

However, the side crumbled in front of Ajaz Patel’s stellar bowling performance and the entire side was dismissed for 171, before the close of the second session on the fourth day of the Abu Dhabi Test.

New Zealand lead the three-match series 1-0.

 
 
 

See Also

Kiwis celebrate dramatic win over Pakistan with Bhangra

November 20, 2018 12:09 pm

In Pakistani village, home is where the cave is

November 20, 2018 11:47 am

Five narrowest wins in terms of runs in Test cricket

November 19, 2018 11:22 pm

Paid Pakistan billions of dollars and they never told us Laden was living there: Trump

November 19, 2018 9:22 pm

Supreme Court summons heads of 11 mineral companies on Tuesday

November 19, 2018 7:43 pm

Pakistan receives first installment of $3b Saudi aid

November 19, 2018 7:27 pm

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.