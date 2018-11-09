Sarfraz Ahmed to lead Pakistan in 2019 World Cup, says PCB Chairman

“There is no reason to change Sarfraz Ahmed,” Mani told SAMAA TV. “Sarfraz’s overall performance is very good.”The chairman said that Pakistan won the Champions trophy under Sarfraz's captaincy and Pakistan played very well against England in England and drew a test series.“The team played good cricket against Australia and New Zealand,” Mani said, mentioning Pakistan’s recent victories against top two teams in the T20 series.“I don’t understand why do the people start criticising the captain after one bad series,” he added. “God willing, he will lead the team in the world cup.”