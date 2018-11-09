Sarfraz Ahmed to lead Pakistan in 2019 World Cup, says PCB Chairman

November 9, 2018




Sarfraz Ahmed will lead Pakistan in the 2019 cricket world cup, PCB Chairperson Ehsan Mani said on Friday.

“There is no reason to change Sarfraz Ahmed,” Mani told SAMAA TV. “Sarfraz’s overall performance is very good.”

The chairman said that Pakistan won the Champions trophy under Sarfraz's captaincy and Pakistan played very well against England in England and drew a test series.

Related: Cricket greats want to see Sarfraz lead Pakistan in World Cup 2019

“The team played good cricket against Australia and New Zealand,” Mani said, mentioning Pakistan’s recent victories against top two teams in the T20 series.

“I don’t understand why do the people start criticising the captain after one bad series,” he added. “God willing, he will lead the team in the world cup.”
 
 
 

