Sana Mir says her top ranking will inspire girls to become sports stars

Sana Mir has said that her rise to the top of the ODI bowling rankings will inspire Pakistani girls to pick cricket as a profession.

“It’s a great feeling to be No 1,” she said while speaking to the International Cricket Council. “But more importantly, why this No 1 ranking is important to me is that it will give a lot of confidence to young girls, especially in Pakistan, that they can reach the top of any sport they pick,” she said.

“A lot of times, when sports are being organised in Pakistan, a lot of sponsors and corporations ask whether the Pakistani girls are good enough to take up the sport as a career.”

The former Pakistani captain went on to say that she thinks her No 1 ranking should end the debate about girls opting for sports as a profession.

“If I can achieve this No 1 ranking, any girl in Pakistan who puts in hard work and is true to the game can do that in any sport,” she said.

Mir recalled that she fell in love with cricket after playing street cricket and chasing her brother’s tape balls around the back of her house.