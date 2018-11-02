Salman Butt, Kamran Akmal unhappy with continued selection snubs

Akmal raised questions about the selection process while talking to media at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. He said that the players will perform if Pakistan play against number seven or eight ranked teams because they gain experience from it. But they will face problems while competing against teams that will give them a tough time as seen in the Asia Cup.He also said that a performance based team should be made because we are bringing the team down by calling them young.Former captain Butt said that he is out of the team despite performing for the last four years in domestic cricket. He alleged that former PCB chairperson Najam Sethi stopped PSL franchises from selecting him. He said his cricket career has been ruined but that he is hopeful that incumbent PCB Chairperson Ehsan Mani will provide justice.The cricketers said that Azhar Ali took an early retirement from limited overs cricket.Butt's career has been limited to Pakistan’s domestic matches since his five-year spot fixing ban ended in 2015.