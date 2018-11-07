Ross Taylor raises objections over Mohammad Hafeez’s bowling action

New Zealand batsman Ross Taylor criticised Pakistan off-spinner Mohammad Hafeez’s bowling action during the first one day international in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

The New Zealand batsman was seen signalling the umpire about Hafeez’s bowling style.

This made the Pakistani skipper Sarfraz Ahmed upset and he raised the matter with the umpire. The umpire went on to discuss the matter with Taylor.

It is to be noted that it is up to the match referee to take action against any bowler for its bowling action.

Hafeez was first suspended from bowling in December 2014, after being reported in November 2014 during a Test series. Following remedial work on his bowling action, he was re-assessed and permitted to resume bowling in April 2015.

Hafeez was then suspended from bowling in July 2015 for 12 months, following a second suspension within 24 months. He was re-assessed and permitted to resume bowling in November 2016.

Muhammad Hafeez’s bowling action was reported for the third time during the Abu Dhabi ODI against Sri Lanka in October 2017.

The off-spinner was suspended in November 2017 after an independent assessment revealed that he had employed an illegal bowling action.

Hafeez was allowed to bowl again after re-assessing his bowling action and passing a bowling action test earlier this year.