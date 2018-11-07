Rohit Sharma powers India to T20 series win over Windies

Rohit Sharma’s century helped India beat the West Indies by 71 runs in the second Twenty20 International in Lucknow on Tuesday.

India have an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

The hosts won the toss and took guard in the fixture.

They made 195/2 in 20 overs thanks to a century by the Indian opener. He scored 111 runs from 61 deliveries with eight boundaries and seven sixes to his name.

Sharma’s opening partner Shikhar Dhawan made 43 runs from 41 balls with the help of three boundaries.

Sharma and Dhawan scored 123 runs on the first wicket.

He and Lokesh Rahul, who was dismissed for 23 runs, had a 62-run partnership on the third wicket.

Khary Pierre and Fabian Allen picked up a wicket each for the team.

The West Indies made 124/9 in their 20 overs with Darren Bravo scoring 23 runs while Keemo Paul contributing 20 runs.

Shannon Hetmeyer and skipper Carlos Brathwaite made 15 runs each.

Bhuvneshawar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Jasprit Bumrah and Kuldeep Yadav picked up two wickets each for the men in blue.

Sharma was named Player of the Match.

The dead-rubber third Twenty20 International between the two sides will be played on November 11 in Chennai.