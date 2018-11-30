Rizwan’s heroics in vain as England Lions beat Pakistan A

November 30, 2018

Photo: AFP

Skipper Mohammad Rizwan’s unbeaten century went in vain as Pakistan A lost to England Lions by 22 runs in the third one-dayer in Abu Dhabi on Thursday.

England were bowled out for 245 runs in 50 overs after electing to bat first. Ollie Pope was the stand out performer for the visitors with his 93 runs coming off 109 balls as he hit three boundaries and a six in his innings. He was helped by skipper Lewis Gregory, who scored 40.

Liam Livingstone and Alex Davies contributed 29 and 23 respectively.

Khushdil Shah was the pick of the bowlers for Pakistan A as he finished with figures of 3/37 in 10 overs. Rahat Ali, Waqas Maqsood and Ashiq Ali took two wickets apiece.

Barring Rizwan, the Pakistan A batting unit provided little resistance and the whole side managed just 223/9 in their 50 overs. Rizwan scored 141 runs off 154 deliveries with 12 boundaries and three sixes to his name. Adil Amin made 32 runs for the side.

Dominic Bess picked up three wickets while Lewis Gregory and Mark Wood dismissed two Pakistani batsmen each.

England lead the two-match series 2-1. Pakistan won the first unofficial ODI by six wickets before the Lions leveled the series by winning the second fixture by six wickets.

 
 
 

