Real Madrid deny Ramos doping breach allegations

November 24, 2018

Photo: AFP

Real Madrid denied on Friday allegations their captain Sergio Ramos breached anti-doping regulations on the night of the 2017 Champions League final. 

According to the German magazine Der Spiegel Ramos failed to declare he had taken dexamethasone ahead of the match at the Millennium Stadium in Cardiff, in which Real beat Juventus 4-1.

In a statement the European champions said that Ramos “has never breached the anti-doping control regulations” and that UEFA “closed the matter immediately”, following the “verification of experts from the World Anti-Doping Agency, AMA, and UEFA itself”.

The club continued: “Regarding the rest of the content from the aforementioned publication, the club will not pronounce on evidence that is so insubstantial.”

Related: Champions League: Ronaldo frustrated as Man United beat Juventus

Dexamethasone is a glucocorticoid on the banned list of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA). The substance can have anti-inflammatory effects and increase concentration.

WADA does not prohibit players taking dexamethasone before games, as long as it is declared during a doping test. Der Spiegel claims Ramos and the Real Madrid team doctor instead registered betamethasone, another glucocorticoid on WADA´s banned list.

However the magazine also reports that UEFA were satisfied the mistake was an administrative error and took no disciplinary action.

ta/td

 
 
 

See Also

African great Drogba retires from football

November 22, 2018 10:57 am

Video: British MP plays football in House of Commons

November 21, 2018 10:12 pm

There will be no Super League, UEFA chief says

November 20, 2018 5:52 pm

England beat Croatia to reach Nations League semis

November 19, 2018 7:10 pm

Nations League: Seferovic hat-trick helps Swiss stun Belgium to reach semis

November 19, 2018 7:06 pm

Islamabad to host Asian Futsal Championship 2018

November 18, 2018 4:10 pm

 
 
 
 
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Opinion

 

Mahim Maher

Samaa Digital

 

Most Read

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.