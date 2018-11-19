Raw dominates SmackDown at WWE Survivor Series 2018

Monday Night Raw dominated SmackDown Live at 2018 WWE Survivor Series as the they won all of their match against the “blue show” at the pay-per-view.

Brock Lesnar (Raw) defeated Daniel Bryan (SmackDown) in a Champion vs Champion fight in the main event of the show.

Ronda Rousey (Raw) defeated Charlotte Flair (SmackDown) in a singles match by disqualification.

Team Raw (Dolph Ziggler, Drew McIntyre, Braun Strowman, Finn Balor and Bobby Lashley) emerged victorious over Team SmackDown (The Miz, Shane McMahon, Rey Mysterio, Samoa Joe and Jeff Hardy) in a traditional Survivor Series elimination match.

Team Raw (Mickie James, Nia Jax, Tamina, Bayley and Sasha Banks) triumphed over Team SmackDown (Naomi, Carmella, Sonya Deville, Asuka and Mandy Rose) in a traditional Survivor Series elimination match.

WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins (Raw) defeated Shinsuke Nakamura (SmackDown) in Champion vs Champion match.

Raw Tag Team Champions AOP (Akam and Rezar) defeated SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Bar (Sheamus and Cesaro) in a tag team match.

Buddy Murphy retained his WWE Cruiserweight Championship by defeating Mustafa Ali.