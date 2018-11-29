Rashid Khan hits picture-perfect ‘helicopter shot’

November 29, 2018

Photo Courtesy: Cricket365

Afghanistan all-rounder Rashid Khan pulled off a picture-perfect ‘helicopter shot’ during the T10 League fixture between Maratha Arabians and Pakhtoons on Wednesday.

The right-hand batsman played the shot on the last ball of the eighth over, being bowled by Pakistani pacer Mohammad Irfan.

Rashid made 21 runs for the team in the fixture.

MS Dhoni is widely regarded as the player who popularised the unique shot. However, the Indian veteran  has revealed that it was his friend Santosh Lal who taught him how to play the stroke.

Pakhtoons went on to win the game by eight wickets.

 
 
 

