Rashid Khan hits picture-perfect ‘helicopter shot’

Afghanistan all-rounder Rashid Khan pulled off a picture-perfect ‘helicopter shot’ during the T10 League fixture between Maratha Arabians and Pakhtoons on Wednesday.

The right-hand batsman played the shot on the last ball of the eighth over, being bowled by Pakistani pacer Mohammad Irfan.

dhoni’s helicopter shot from the bat of rashid khan 🤣🤣👌👌👌#T10League pic.twitter.com/1NjXa2gGew — Sunil kumar (@kirkitcrazy) November 28, 2018

Rashid made 21 runs for the team in the fixture.

MS Dhoni is widely regarded as the player who popularised the unique shot. However, the Indian veteran has revealed that it was his friend Santosh Lal who taught him how to play the stroke.

Pakhtoons went on to win the game by eight wickets.