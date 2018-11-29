Rajputs beat Punjabi Legends by 12 runs in T10 League

Rajputs’ bowlers helped their side pick up a 12-run win over defending champions Punjabi Legends in the T10 League in Sharjah.

Rajputs, sent in to bat, managed to score 117/5 in their allotted 10 overs.

Openers Rilee Rossouw and Mohammad Shahzad put on a 34-run stand for the first wicket before Rossouw was dismissed by Zahir Khan after scoring 26 runs.

The side lost their second wicket in the fifth over as Ben Dunk was clean bowled after scoring 13.

Skipper Brendon McCullum and Mohammad Shahzad took the side to 85 runs before the Afghan batsman was caught by Evan Lewis from the bowling of Praveen Kumar after scoring 24 runs for his team.

The Rajputs took their score into three figures in the final over but lost the wicket of skipper Brendon when he was bowled for 28 runs on the third ball of the last over.

Brathwaite was dismissed for 23 runs on the last ball of the innings.

The Legends slumped to 5/1 on the fourth ball of the innings as Evan Lewis was trapped leg before after scoring just four runs. They lost their second wicket with 17 runs on the board as skipper Luke Ronchi was caught by Peter Trego after scoring just two runs for his side.

Umar Akmal and Shaiman Anwar took the score to 54 before the Pakistani batsman was caught by Rohan Mustafa for 34 off the bowling of Tymal Mills.

The score soon became 75/5 as Tom Moores was caught by Dunk from Patel’s bowling while Sayed Shirzad was the last man to be dismissed when he was bowled for a naught, leaving Phil Salt stranded on the other end on an unbeaten 34.