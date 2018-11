The third and final one-day international between Pakistan and New Zealand was abandoned after persistent rain in Dubai on Sunday, leaving the series tied at 1-1.

Pakistan scored 279-8 in their 50 overs with Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman and Haris Sohail all making half-centuries after Pakistan won the toss and batted.

New Zealand were 35-1 after 6.5 overs when rain halted play.