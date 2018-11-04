Rabia Shahzad wins gold medal in Australian weightlifting tournament

Pakistan’s Rabia Shahzad won a gold medal in the 2018 Ralph Cashman Open Weightlifting Championship in Australia.

She was the only competitor to take part in the 55-kilogramme female category.

Proud Moment For #Pakistan – Congratulations to Pakistan’s Rabia Shahzad for winning the gold medal in Ralph Cashman Open weightlifting championship in New South Wales, Australia.#PakistanZindabad 🇵🇰 pic.twitter.com/26xlFBcKDO — Trending in Karachi (@trendinginkhi) November 3, 2018

The Pakistani weightlifter scored a total of 90 points to win the competition.

The athlete lamented that the Pakistan Weightlifting Federation is not “supporting athletes”.

“The board should at least enter the athletes if they can’t support them,” she said.

She had won a silver medal in the Asian Classic and Equipped Bench Press Championships in Dubai earlier this year.