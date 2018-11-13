PSL releases list of players retained by franchises

The Pakistan Super League has announced the list of players that have been retained by its franchises.

Every franchise was allowed to retain 10 players in their squad for the upcoming season.

Defending champions Islamabad United have retained Luke Ronchi, Shadab Khan and Faheem Ashraf in the Platinum category while Asif Ali and Mohammad Sami have been retained in the Diamond category.

The franchise has retained Rumman Raees in the Gold category while Hussain Talat, Waqas Maqsood, Sahibzada Farhan and Zafar Gohar have been retained in the Silver category.

The Karachi Kings have retained Colin Munro, Mohammad Amir and Babar Azam in the Platinum category while Colin Ingram, Imad Wasim and Usman Shinwari were retained in the Diamond category.

The side has retained Mohammad Rizwan and Ravi Bopara in the Gold category.

The Lahore Qalandars have kept Fakhar Zaman in the Platinum category while Yasir Shah was retained in the Diamond category of the league.

Shaheen Afridi, Anton Devcich and Rahat Ali were retained in the Gold category.

Agha Salman, Sohail Akhtar and Hassan Khan were retained in the Silver category.

Peshawar Zalmi went on to retain Wahab Riaz and Hasan Ali in the Platinum category while Darren Sammy and Kamran Akmal were kept in the Diamond category.

Liam Dawson was retained in the Gold category whereas Umaid Asif and Khalid Usman was retained for this year’s season in the Silver category.

Sameen Gul was kept in the Emerging category.

The Quetta Gladiators have kept Sarfraz Ahmed and Sunil Narine as its Platinum players while Shane Watson, Sohail Tanvir and Mohammad Nawaz were retained in the Diamond category.

Rilee Rossouw and Umar Akmal were in the Gold category of retained players.

The franchise has retained Anwar Ali and Saud Shakil have been retained as Silver category players.

“The Sixth Team”, formerly known as the Multan Sultans, have retained Shoaib Malik as its Platinum player while Junaid Khan and Mohammad Irfan were retained in the Diamond category.

Shan Masood was retained as Gold category player while Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Irfan Khan and Umar Siddiq were kept in the Silver category.

Mohammad Junaid was retained as an Emerging category player.

The 2019 edition of Pakistan Super League tournament will kick off in Dubai on February 14, 2019.

The governing council of the PSL, in a meeting chaired by the Pakistan Cricket Board head, agreed to organise the final eight matches of the next edition in different cities of Pakistan. The final will be played at Karachi’s National Stadium on March 17.