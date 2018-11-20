Choices made for PSL 4 draft

The drafting of players for the 2019 edition of Pakistan Super League was held in Islamabad on Tuesday.

More than 630 cricketers from around the world were up for selection.

The defending champions, Islamabad United, picked Ian Bell (England) in the Diamond category while Samit Patel (England) and Phil Salt (England) were selected from the Gold category. Cameron Delport (South Africa) was drafted into the side from the Silver Category while Mohammad Musa (Pakistan) and Nasir Nawaz (Pakistan) was selected from the Emerging category. Wayne Parnell (South Africa), Zahir Khan (Afghanistan), Amad Butt and Rizwan Hussain (Pakistan) were selected as Supplementary players.

Peshawar Zalmi went for Kieron Pollard (West Indies) in the Platinum category while Misbah-ul-Haq (Pakistan) was picked as a Diamond player. Dawid Malan (England) and Umar Amin (Pakistan) were selected into the side from the Gold category. Wayne Madsen (England), Sohaib Maqsood (Pakistan) and Jamal Anwar (Pakistan) were picked from the Silver category. Nabi Gul (Pakistan) was picked as an Emerging player. Chris Jordan (England), Waqar Salamkheil (Afghanistan), Samiullah (Pakistan) and Ibtisam Sheikh (Pakistan) was selected as Supplementary players in the draft.

Lahore Qalandars, who had the first pick, went for AB de Villiers (South Africa) and Mohammad Hafeez (Pakistan) in the Platinum category. Carlos Brathwaite (West Indies) and Corey Anderson (New Zealand) were picked in the Diamond category. Sandeep Lamichhane (Nepal) was picked as a Gold player. Haris Sohail was selected as a Silver category while Brendan Taylor (Zimbabwe), Aizaz Cheema, Gauhar Ali and Harris Rauf were picked as Supplementary players.

Karachi Kings selected Sikandar Raza (Zimbabwe) as a Gold category player while Awais Zia and Aaron Summers were picked from the Silver category. Ali Imran and Abrar Ahmed were picked from the Emerging category. Aamir Yamin, Ben Dunk (Australia), Liam Livingstone (England) and Jaahid Ali were selected as Supplementary players.

‘Sixth Team’, previously known as the Multan Sultans, selected some big names into their side. They picked Steve Smith (Australia) and Shahid Afridi as Platinum players. Nicolas Pooran (West Indies) and Qais Ahmed were selected from Gold category. The franchise took Mohammad Junaid and Mohammad Ilyas as Emerging players while Daniel Christian (Australia), Tom Moores, Ali Shafiq and Shakeel Ansar were picked from the Supplementary category.

The runners-up of the 2017 edition picked Dwayne Bravo (West Indies) as a Platinum category player while Fawad Ahmed was selected from the Gold category. Ghulam Mudassar and Naseem Shah are the team’s Emerging category players. Ahmed Shehzad (Pakistan), Harry Gurney (England), Azam Khan (Pakistan) and Jalat Khan (Pakistan) were picked as Supplementary players in the draft.

The six franchises had announced the names of 10 players, which they had retained for the upcoming season.

The fourth edition of Pakistan Super League will kick off in the United Arab Emirates from February 14 onwards. The PSL management had announced that eight games of the tournament will be played in Pakistan.

The final will be played in Karachi on March 17.

Around 633 cricketers from across the world are included in the draft.