Proteas pacer Ngidi ruled out of Pakistan home series

November 24, 2018

South African pacer Lungi Ngidi has been ruled out of the upcoming home series against Pakistan due to a knee injury.

“Lungi fell awkwardly while fielding during the T20I against Australia last Sunday,” South Africa’s team manager Mohammed Moosajee said. “He underwent investigations and assessments with knee specialists upon his return to South Africa which revealed a significant ligament injury to the right knee.

“Due to the significant nature of the injury, he will require a minimum of 12 weeks of rest and rehabilitation to make a successful return to play.”

Related: Debutant Ngidi bowls South Africa to series win

The fast bowler has been dropped from Tshwane Spartans’ squad for the ongoing Mzansi Super League as well.

He is expected to return to the side in the ODI series against Sri Lanka in March.

Pakistan will play three Tests, five one-day internationals and three Twenty20 Internationals during its tour of South Africa from December.

 
 
 

