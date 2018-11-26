Pooran guides Warriors to win against Maratha in T10 League

Nicholas Pooran struck a half century as Northern Warriors picked up an eight-wicket win over Maratha Arabians in the T10 League on Sunday.

The match was reduced to nine overs per side due to rain.

Maratha Arabians, being sent to bat first, made 94 runs on the loss of six wickets. Najibullah Zadran made 27 runs from nine balls with four sixes to his name.

Hazratullah Zazai made 16 runs whereas Brendan Taylor scored 15 runs for the side.

Hardus Viljoen was the pick of the bowlers for the Northern Warriors with his figures of 3/16 in two overs.

The Warriors chased down the target of 95 runs in 7.1 overs with eight wickets to spare. Nicholas Pooran made 62 runs from 24 balls with four boundaries and six sixes to his name.

Lendl Simmons and Andre Russell contributed 16 and 15 runs with the bat.

Rashid Khan and Dwayne Bravo picked up a wicket each for Maratha.

Nicholas Pooran was named Player of the Match. Earlier, the fixture between the Rajputs and Kerala Kings was abandoned due to rain.