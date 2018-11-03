PM Khan congratulates cricket team on winning 11th consecutive T20 series

Prime Minister Imran Khan has congratulated the Pakistan cricket team for winning its 11th Twenty20 International series in a row.

“Pakistan played extremely well in their matches,” the former cricketer turned prime minister said on Saturday. “Winning 11 consecutive cricket series is a big achievement,” he added.

“I hope the team will continue to perform this way.”

Related: Pakistan beat New Zealand to win 11th straight T20 series

The prime minister said that he is looking forward to the Pakistan team’s success in the future.

Pakistan have dominated the Twenty20 format in the past two years and won 11 consecutive series.

They have not lost since Sarfraz Ahmed became the skipper in the shortest format of the game.

Related: Pakistan whitewash Australia in Twenty20 series

The green shirts comprehensively whitewashed Australia 3-0 in their Twenty20 series this month as well

They recently defeated New Zealand 2-0 in the three match series and will be heading into the third fixture with a clean sweep on their mind.