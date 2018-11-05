PCB to decide if I lead the team in World Cup or not: Sarfraz

Pakistan skipper Sarfraz Ahmed said that the Pakistan Cricket Board will decide whether he will lead Pakistan in the World Cup or not.
"This is a question which is being repeatedly asked and I have no reply to it," he said during a press conference in Dubai. "Only the Pakistan Cricket Board can answer your question."
He added, "My only duty is to perform for the team."
He remarked that the team failed to make a recovery in the shorter format after giving away early wicket.