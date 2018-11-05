PCB to decide if I lead the team in World Cup or not: Sarfraz

November 5, 2018




Pakistan skipper Sarfraz Ahmed said that the Pakistan Cricket Board will decide whether he will lead Pakistan in the World Cup or not.

"This is a question which is being repeatedly asked and I have no reply to it," he said during a press conference in Dubai. "Only the Pakistan Cricket Board can answer your question."

He added, "My only duty is to perform for the team."

Related: Afridi backs Sarfraz as captain for World Cup 2019

He remarked that the team failed to make a recovery in the shorter format after giving away early wicket.
 
 
 

See Also

Azhar Mehmood praises bowlers’ stellar performance

November 5, 2018 2:41 pm

Pakistan performing much better than others in T20, says Miandad

November 5, 2018 2:35 pm

Pakistan and China to start trading in yuan: Fawad Chaudhry

November 5, 2018 2:29 pm

Pakistan junior football squad welcomed home as heroes

November 5, 2018 11:39 am

Pakistan beat New Zealand in third T20 to complete clean sweep

November 5, 2018 12:00 am

Babar Azam smashes Kohli’s record, becomes fastest batsman to score 1,000 runs in T20

November 4, 2018 10:21 pm

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.