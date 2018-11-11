PCB terminates the Multan Sultans’ franchise agreement

November 11, 2018

The Pakistan Cricket Board has terminated the franchise agreement, which granted rights of the Multan Sultans to Schon Properties.

All rights in respect to the team have now reverted back to the PCB, according to a statement by the cricket board.

The termination came because of the franchise owner’s inability to fulfill the financial obligations under the agreement. The cricket board has confirmed that PSL 2019 will be played with six teams and the same number of matches.

“The board shall take complete responsibility of all player and coach contracts,” the statement by the board read. “Pending further updates, the team shall be referred to as ‘The Sixth Team’ of PSL,” it added.

“The team selection for the Sixth Team at the player draft scheduled to be held on November 20 will be done by the PCB itself.”

The board appreciated that the Schon Group was the only bidder to meet the reserve price ($5.2 million per annum) which the board had set for the sale of the Multan franchise.

“This was double the amount for which the PCB had in 2015 sold the most valuable PSL franchise team. Asher Schon in particular has worked hard in building the Multan Sultans brand.”

“It has been a privilege being a PSL team owner over the past year. I am proud of the support Schon has always extended to Pakistan cricket and, current affairs notwithstanding, will continue to passionately support it,” Schon said.

PCB Chairperson Ehsan Mani called it an ‘unfortunate turn of events’.

“While this is an unfortunate turn of events, we have to ensure strict adherence to contractual obligations for the well-being of Pakistan Super League. We wish Schon Group well with their future endeavours,” he said. “I want to reassure our partners – franchisees, sponsors, players, coaches and fans – that the Pakistan Super League will take place as planned,” he added.

“Our preparations are in full swing starting with the PSL Draft in Islamabad. The 2019 edition of the PSL will be a memorable one with as many as eight matches including the play-offs and the final scheduled to take place in Pakistan.”

The fourth edition of the domestic Twenty20 competition will kick off in the United Arab Emirates with an opening ceremony followed by the opening game on February 14, 2019.

 
 
 

