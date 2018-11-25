Pandya, Kohli help India draw T20 series against Australia

November 25, 2018

India defeated Australia by six wickets in the third and final Twenty20 International in Sydney.

The three match series ended in a 1-1 draw. Australia won the first game by four runs. The second T20 was washed out due to rain.

Australia, electing to bat first, made 164/6 in 20 overs as D Arcy Short made 33 runs from 29 balls.

Related: Rain washes out second T20 between Australia, India

Aaron Finch and Alex Carey made 28 and 27 runs, respectively, for the team. Marcus Stoinis chipped in with his knock of 25 runs.

Krunal Pandya finished with figures of 4/36 in four overs.

India chased down the target in 19.4 over with six wickets in hand. Skipper Virat Kohli made 61 runs off 41 balls.

Related: Australia edge India in confidence-boosting T20 win

Shikhar Dhawan scored 41 runs for the team, whereas Dinesh Karthik made 22 runs for the team.

Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Glenn Maxwell and Andrew Tye took a wicket each.

Krunal Pandya was named the Player of the Match.

 
 
 

See Also

Javeria Khan picked in ICC Women’s World T20 dream team

November 25, 2018 3:14 pm

Seven people killed in violence in Indian-Administered Kashmir

November 25, 2018 2:49 pm

Mithali Raj’s ‘manager’ calls women’s team skipper a cheat, liar

November 25, 2018 2:02 pm

Pakhtoons, Bengal Tigers register victories in T10 League

November 25, 2018 1:37 pm

Australia trounce England to win 2018 Women’s World T20

November 25, 2018 12:01 pm

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh gave guests personalised wedding favours

November 25, 2018 9:02 am

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.