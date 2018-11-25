Pandya, Kohli help India draw T20 series against Australia

India defeated Australia by six wickets in the third and final Twenty20 International in Sydney.

The three match series ended in a 1-1 draw. Australia won the first game by four runs. The second T20 was washed out due to rain.

Australia, electing to bat first, made 164/6 in 20 overs as D Arcy Short made 33 runs from 29 balls.

Related: Rain washes out second T20 between Australia, India

Aaron Finch and Alex Carey made 28 and 27 runs, respectively, for the team. Marcus Stoinis chipped in with his knock of 25 runs.

Krunal Pandya finished with figures of 4/36 in four overs.

India chased down the target in 19.4 over with six wickets in hand. Skipper Virat Kohli made 61 runs off 41 balls.

Related: Australia edge India in confidence-boosting T20 win

Shikhar Dhawan scored 41 runs for the team, whereas Dinesh Karthik made 22 runs for the team.

Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Glenn Maxwell and Andrew Tye took a wicket each.

Krunal Pandya was named the Player of the Match.