Pakistan women cricketers have not been paid in the last 6 months: report

Pakistan Cricket Board has not paid monthly retainers to its women cricketers, placed on central contracts, for the last six months.

They are “living off match fees and expenses as the PCB goes through a change in leadership,” a report by ESPNCricinfo stated.

ESPNCricinfo mentioned that 20 players were centrally contracted with the PCB through the first half of the year and 20 again are expected to receive them for the second half of the year.

“But because of changes in the board administration in recent months, an agreement was reached with the players that the new contracts would be ready to sign when they return from the Caribbean after the ongoing Women’s World T20,” the report read. “The new contracts are more stringently performance and fitness-based.”

“Each member of the squad also receives monthly salaries from their domestic side but during their recent tours of Bangladesh and Malaysia, and now the WWT20, they were receiving only match fees their and US$75 daily expense allowances.”

The report disclosed that the women cricketers received US$50 as a daily allowance during the month-long camp heading into the multi-event tournament.

Administrative issues are said to be the reason for the delay in payment of monthly salaries.

It read, “The implementation of a new, revised contract system the collateral damage as Najam Sethi’s PCB gave way to Ehsan Mani’s.”

The report mentioned that former captain Bismah Maroof had discussed the matter with the PCB selection committee and they agreed that the cricketers would be paid the outstanding six-and-a-half month’s salaries as well as their new contracts upon their return from the Caribbean.

The Pakistani side was placed in Group B of the Women’s World Twenty20 alongside arch-rivals India, Australia, New Zealand and Ireland. The team was eliminated in the group stage after losing their games to Australia, India and New Zealand. Their only victory in their tournament came against Ireland.