Pakistan will have to pay the price for not having enough money to go to the Hockey World Cup

November 8, 2018

Pakistan’s chances of participating in the upcoming Hockey World Cup in India are getting slimmer by the day due to lack of funds.

The Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) had asked the prime minister for Rs82 million.

Earlier, PHF Secretary Shahbaz Ahmad had written a letter to the inter-provincial coordination ministry for the funds. “It is important for us to get the funds in seven days,” said Ahmad. Pakistan will be fined if it does not participate in the tournament, he added.

Related: Hockey federation seeks Rs82m funds ahead of World Cup

The hockey board will have to pay a penalty of Rs10 million if it fails to participate in the global event.

The issue will come under discussion in a meeting between Prime Minister Imran Khan and PCB Chairperson Ehsan Mani, who is also a member of the premier’s task force on sporting affairs, on Thursday.

The board has already paid Rs2.5 million as an advance payment for hotel booking for its players. The amount will not be returned if Pakistan fails to play in India.

Related: Pakistan, India share Asian Hockey Champions Trophy title after match cancelled

The Hockey World Cup kicks off on November 28.

Sixteen teams will be competing in the tournament. Pakistan’s group comprises Malaysia, the Netherlands and Germany.

Pakistan is currently at 13th position in the world rankings. The country has not won a World Cup in the last 24 years.

 
 
 

See Also

Lawbreakers will be punished, no matter who they are: Shehryar Afridi

November 8, 2018 1:18 pm

Virat Kohli has a message for Indians: If you like foreign cricketers, leave the country

November 8, 2018 11:58 am

Sarfraz criticises Taylor for raising ‘objections’ to Hafeez’s bowling action

November 8, 2018 11:53 am

India, Ireland and Windies win their Women’s World T20 warm-ups

November 8, 2018 11:23 am

Prime Minister Imran Khan to chair federal cabinet meeting

November 8, 2018 10:37 am

Pakistan raises Aafia Siddiqui issue with US authorities regularly: FO

November 7, 2018 9:47 pm

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.