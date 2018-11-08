Pakistan will have to pay the price for not having enough money to go to the Hockey World Cup

Pakistan’s chances of participating in the upcoming Hockey World Cup in India are getting slimmer by the day due to lack of funds.

The Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) had asked the prime minister for Rs82 million.

Earlier, PHF Secretary Shahbaz Ahmad had written a letter to the inter-provincial coordination ministry for the funds. “It is important for us to get the funds in seven days,” said Ahmad. Pakistan will be fined if it does not participate in the tournament, he added.

The hockey board will have to pay a penalty of Rs10 million if it fails to participate in the global event.

The issue will come under discussion in a meeting between Prime Minister Imran Khan and PCB Chairperson Ehsan Mani, who is also a member of the premier’s task force on sporting affairs, on Thursday.

The board has already paid Rs2.5 million as an advance payment for hotel booking for its players. The amount will not be returned if Pakistan fails to play in India.

The Hockey World Cup kicks off on November 28.

Sixteen teams will be competing in the tournament. Pakistan’s group comprises Malaysia, the Netherlands and Germany.

Pakistan is currently at 13th position in the world rankings. The country has not won a World Cup in the last 24 years.