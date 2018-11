Women’s World T20: Pakistan to play South Africa in warm-up fixture

Pakistan will play South Africa in a warm-up fixture of the 2018 Women’s World Twenty20 in Coolidge on Sunday.

The match will begin at 4am Pakistan Standard Time.

The Pakistan team have won three out of their previous five fixtures against the Proteas.

England will play against Australia in the second game of the day.

Pakistan is placed in Group B alongside Australia, India, New Zealand and Ireland.

They will start their 2018 Women’s World T20 bid against Australia on November 9 and will play arch rivals India on November 11.

They will take on qualifiers Ireland on November 13. Their last group stage match is against New Zealand on November 15.

Squads

Pakistan: Aiman Anwer, Aliya Riaz, Anam Amin, Ayesha Zafar, Diana Baig, Javeria Khan (captain) , Muneeba Ali, Nahida Khan, Nashra Sandhu, Natalia Pervaiz, Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail, Sana Mir, Sidra Ameen, Sidra Nawaz and Bismah Maroof.

South Africa: Dane van Niekerk (captain), Chloe Tryon, Lizelle Lee, Sune Luus, Shabnim Ismail, Masabata Klaas, Mignon du Preez, Marizanne Kapp, Laura Wolvaardt, Zintle Mali, Robyn Searle, Tumi Sekhukhune, Trisha Chetty, Moseline Daniels and Yolani Fourie.