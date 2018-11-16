New Zealand bat against Pakistan in first Test

November 16, 2018

Photo Courtesy: Cricket Country

New Zealand have elected to bat in the first Test against Pakistan in Abu Dhabi on Friday.

Pakistan will be looking to win the Test series against the Blackcaps after clinching a 3-0 whitewash and drawing the one day series 1-1.

The Asian side had also won the previous two match Test series against Australia 1-0.

Related: Pakistan beat New Zealand in third T20 to complete clean sweep

The two sides last played a Test series in United Arab Emirates in 2009 which ended in a 1-1 draw. Pakistan won the first Test in Abu Dhabi by 248 runs. The New Zealand side made a comeback by winning the second Test by an innings and 80 runs.

Related: Third Pakistan-New Zealand ODI abandoned, series drawn 1-1

Captains Sarfraz Ahmed and Kane Williamson held a press conference and the series trophy was unveiled.

Teams

Pakistan: Mohammad Hafeez, Imam-ul-Haq, Azhar Ali, Haris Sohail, Asad Shafiq, Babar Azam, Sarfraz Ahmed (captain and wicket keeper), Bilal Asif, Yasir Shah, Mohammad Abbas and Hasan Ali

New Zealand: Jeet Raval, Tom Latham, Kane Williamson (captain), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, BJ Watling (wicket keeper), Colin de Grandhomme, Ish Sodhi, Neil Wagner, Ajaz Patel and Trent Boult.

 
 
 

