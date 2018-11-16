New Zealand bat against Pakistan in first Test

New Zealand have elected to bat in the first Test against Pakistan in Abu Dhabi on Friday.

Pakistan will be looking to win the Test series against the Blackcaps after clinching a 3-0 whitewash and drawing the one day series 1-1.

The Asian side had also won the previous two match Test series against Australia 1-0.

The two sides last played a Test series in United Arab Emirates in 2009 which ended in a 1-1 draw. Pakistan won the first Test in Abu Dhabi by 248 runs. The New Zealand side made a comeback by winning the second Test by an innings and 80 runs.

Captains Sarfraz Ahmed and Kane Williamson held a press conference and the series trophy was unveiled.

Teams