Pakistan eye clean sweep against New Zealand in Twenty20 series

Pakistan will play New Zealand in the dead rubber third Twenty20 International in Dubai on Sunday.

The match will start at 9pm Pakistan Standard Time.

Pakistan hove an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. They will be playing to complete a 3-0.

Related: Pakistan beat New Zealand to win 11th straight T20 series

The green shirts clinched a narrow two-run win over the Blackcaps in the first fixture. They won the series by winning the second game by six wickets.

Pakistan have won 11 Twenty20 Internationals in a row. They have not lost since Sarfraz Ahmed became captain.

Squads

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Sahibzada Farhan, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Hussain Talat, Sarfraz Ahmed (captain), Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Usman Khan, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Waqas Maqsood and Faheem Ashraf.

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (captain), Mark Chapman, Colin de Grandhomme, Lockie Ferguson, Adam Milne, Colin Munro, Seth Rance, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor, Corey Anderson, Glenn Phillips and Ajaz Patel.