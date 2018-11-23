Pakistan aim to level Test series against New Zealand in Dubai

November 23, 2018

The second Test match between Pakistan and New Zealand will be played in Dubai on Saturday.

New Zealand have a 1-0 lead in the three match series.

The Blackcaps won the first Test at Abu Dhabi in a thrilling fashion. The side defended a 176-run target as they bowled out the Pakistan side for 171, winning the game by four runs.

Related: New Zealand beat Pakistan in Abu Dhabi thriller

Pakistan will be eyeing a comeback in the series by winning the Test series. The side’s batting unit came under criticism for getting dismissed in quick manner.

The Pakistani captain had blamed the soft and cheap dismissal for his team’s defeat in the Abu Dhabi Test. Head coach Mickey Arthur termed it the loss to New Zealand as “the worst of his career”.

Related: Sarfraz blames ‘soft, cheap dismissals’ for Abu Dhabi Test debacle

The second Test match will begin at 11am Pakistan Standard Time (PST).

Squads:

Pakistan: Mohammad Hafeez, Imam-ul-Haq, Azhar Ali, Asad Shafiq, Haris Sohail, Babar Azam, Saad Ali, Sarfraz Ahmed(captain), Yasir Shah, Bilal Asif, Mohammad Abbas , Hasan Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi and Mir Hamza.

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (captain), Tom Blundell, Trent Boult, Colin de Grandhomme, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Henry Nicholls, Ajaz Patel, Jeet Raval, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor, Neil Wagner, BJ Watling and William Somerville.

 
 
 

