Pakistan eye Twenty20 series win over New Zealand

November 1, 2018

Pakistan will take on New Zealand in the second Twenty20 International in Dubai on Friday.

The green shirts lead the three-match series 1-0. They clinched a nervy two run victory over the Kiwis in the first game.

Mohammad Hafeez starred with the bat as he scored 45 runs from 36 balls, which included five boundaries and two sixes.

Related: Pakistan beat New Zealand by two runs in first T20

Hasan Ali finished with figures of 3/35 in his four overs.

If they win, this will be Pakistan’s 11th straight Twenty20 series win. They haven’t lost a series since Sarfraz Ahmed became captain.

They whitewashed Australia 3-0 in the recently concluded series.

 
 
 

