Pakistan to take on New Zealand in first Test

The first Test of the three-match series between Pakistan and New Zealand will begin in Abu Dhabi on Friday.

Pakistan will be looking to win the Test series against the Blackcaps after clinching a 3-0 whitewash and drawing the one day series 1-1.

The Asian side had also won the previous two match Test series against Australia 1-0.

The two sides last played a Test series in United Arab Emirates in 2009 which ended in a 1-1 draw. Pakistan won the first Test in Abu Dhabi by 248 runs. The New Zealand side made a comeback by winning the second Test by an innings and 80 runs.

Shaheen Shah Afridi is likely to make his Test debut. Mohammad Amir is still sidelined after his recent poor form while another paceman Wahab Riaz was dropped after being wicket-less in the first Test against Australia last month. Fakhar Zaman has been left out on medical grounds.

Captains Sarfraz Ahmed and Kane Williamson will hold a press conference and the series trophy will be unveiled. The match will start at 11pm Pakistan Standard Time.

Squads

Pakistan: Mohammad Hafeez, Imam-ul-Haq, Azhar Ali, Asad Shafiq, Haris Sohail, Babar Azam, Saad Ali, Sarfraz Ahmed (captain), Yasir Shah, Bilal Asif, Mohammad Abbas, Hasan Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi and Mir Hamza.

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (captain), Tom Blundell, Trent Boult, Colin de Grandhomme, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Henry Nicholls, Ajaz Patel, Jeet Raval, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor, Neil Wagner, BJ Watling and William Somerville.