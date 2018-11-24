Pakistan team leaves for India to participate in the Hockey World Cup

November 24, 2018




Pakistan's national hockey team left for India Saturday morning to take part in the 2018 Hockey World Cup.

The team departed for the neighbouring country via the Wagah Border in Lahore.

Head coach Tauqeer Zia is optimistic about Pakistan's victory in the mega event. "Pakistan is the surprise package of the event. It may be No 13 in the world but it is capable of defeating every team," Zia said.

Manager Hasan Sardar and captain Rizwan Sr also said that the side will perform well.

"The team needs good luck for the tournament. We performed poorly due to bad luck. We will play attacking hockey," Zia said.

Rizwan said that his side is well prepared for the tournament.

Pakistan is placed in Group D alongside the Netherlands, Germany and Malaysia.

The green shirts, who have won the tournament four times, will begin their campaign against Germany on December 1. The side will take on Malaysia on December 5. Their final round-robin match is against Netherlands on December 9.

All the games will be played at Bhubaneswar's Kalinga Stadium.
 
 
 

