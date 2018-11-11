Pakistan take on arch-rivals India in Women’s World T20

Pakistan will play against arch rivals India in their Women’s World Twenty20 fixture in Guyana on Sunday.

The match between the two Asian sides will begin at 8pm Pakistan Standard Time.

Pakistan has won just one of their previous five Twenty20 encounters. The victory came in the 2016 edition of the World T20 as the girls in green emerged victorious by two runs under the duckworth-lewis method.

India, on the other hand, made a winning start to this year’s edition as they beat New Zealand by 34 runs.

Pakistan lost their opening game to Australia by 52 runs.

Squad:

Pakistan: Aiman Anwer, Aliya Riaz, Anam Amin, Ayesha Zafar, Diana Baig, Javeria Khan, Muneeba Ali, Nahida Khan, Nashra Sandhu, Natalia Pervaiz, Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail, Sana Mir, Sidra Ameen, Sidra Nawaz and Bismah Maroof.

India: Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Smriti Mandhana, Mithali Raj, Jemimah Rodrigues, Veda Krishnamurthy, Deepti Sharma, Taniya Bhatia, Poonam Yadav, Radha Yadav, Anuja Patil, Ekta Bisht, Dayalan Hemalatha, Mansi Joshi, Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy

 
 
 

