Pakistan set new T20 cricketing records

Pakistan broke Twenty20 cricketing records following their win over New Zealand in the second Twenty20 International in Dubai.

The green shirts went on to clinch their 11th consecutive T20 International series.

They hold the record for highest number of consecutive wins while chasing in the shortest format of the game.

Pakistan also set the world record for the most T20 wins in a year with 16 victories to their name.

11th consecutive series win in T20Is (World Record). 11th consecutive win in T20Is while chasing (World Record). 16 wins in a year (World Record). Pakistan number one T20 team for a reason! #BRILLIANT — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) November 2, 2018

Pakistan has been dominating the shortest format of the game and have not lost since Sarfraz Ahmed became its captain.

The green shirts recently beat New Zealand to win their 11th consecutive T20 series and whitewashed Australia 3-0 as well.