Pakistan performing much better than others in T20, says Miandad

Former Pakistan cricketer Javed Miandad has said that Pakistan is performing better than others in the 20 overs format.

“No team has been performing as well as Pakistan in the Twenty20 cricket,” he said while speaking on SAMAA TV programme Sports Action.

It is to be noted that Pakistan has won 11 consecutive T20 matches since Sarfraz Ahmed became the captain.

He went on to say that first-class cricket produces outstanding cricketers. He added, “Department cricket has played a key role in the improving the quality of the sport in Pakistan.”

Miandad was of the opinion that individual performance has more importance in cricket.

The former batsman added that bowlers improve by bowling in the nets. The former coach of the Pakistan team, commenting on Mohammad Amir’s performance, advised him to “watch his old videos”.

He said that cricket is an easy game as the players get to know their mistakes by themselves.