Pakistan, New Zealand to square off in ODI series decider

Pakistan will take on New Zealand in the third and final-one day international at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

The three match series is level at 1-1.

New Zealand took the lead by winning the opening game on Wednesday by 43 runs thanks to an 80-run knock by Ross Taylor and a hat trick by Trent Boult.

Pakistan made a comeback and won the second fixture of the series by six wickets as Shaheen Shah Afridi picked up four wickets.

The green shirt’s losing streak of 12-0 came to an end with last night’s victory.

Imamul Haq will not be available for selection in the series decider after he suffered a blow to his head during the previous game. He was rushed to a hospital where he underwent scans.

The match will start at 4pm PST.

Squads:

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Imamul Haq, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Haris Sohail, Sarfraz Ahmed (captain and wicket keeper), Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Junaid Khan, Shaheen Afridi and Usman Khan.

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (captain), Todd Astle, Trent Boult, Colin de Grandhomme, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Colin Munro, Henry Nicholls, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor, BJ Watling, Lockie Ferguson, Ajaz Patel and George Worker.