Pakistan junior football squad welcomed home as heroes

November 5, 2018




Pakistan junior football team was welcomed as heroes at the Allama Iqbal International airport on Monday.

They were the runners-up at the South Asian Football Federation (Saff) U15 Championship. The team lost to Bangladesh 4-3 on penalties in the final in Nepal on Saturday.

Pakistan qualified for the final of the tournament after beating Nepal 4-0 at the ANFA Complex in Lalitpur on Thursday.

Pakistan beat Nepal to enter final of SAFF U15 Championship

In the opening match, Pakistan had defeated defending champions India 2-1. The green shirts qualified for the finals after an outstanding 4-0 win against Bhutan in their second Group B fixture.

Pakistan Captain Haseeb Ahmed was named the most valuable player of the tournament.
 
 
 

