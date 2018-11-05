Pakistan junior football squad welcomed home as heroes

They were the runners-up at the South Asian Football Federation (Saff) U15 Championship. The team lost to Bangladesh 4-3 on penalties in the final in Nepal on Saturday.Pakistan qualified for the final of the tournament after beating Nepal 4-0 at the ANFA Complex in Lalitpur on Thursday.In the opening match, Pakistan had defeated defending champions India 2-1. The green shirts qualified for the finals after an outstanding 4-0 win against Bhutan in their second Group B fixture.Pakistan Captain Haseeb Ahmed was named the most valuable player of the tournament.