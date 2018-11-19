Pakistan is capable of beating India in Test matches, says Abbas

"Given our performances, we defeated West Indies on their home ground which was never done before by any team," Abbas said while speaking on SAMAA TV programme Sports Action. "We beat Ireland, which is a weak team on paper, but has a superior first-class record than us," he added."Pakistan is performing well at the moment as they drew the Test series against England, and won against Australia. Hopefully, we will do well against any team in front of us."The Pakistani pacer revealed how he will try to dismiss Indian cricketer Virat Kohli when the two sides play against each other. "It is often shown that he [Kohli] has a weakness just outside the off stump. He gets out if he is bowled there."Abbas, who currently tops the ICC Test Rankings for bowlers, advised the inspiring fast bowlers to avoid intake of spicy and oily food along with cold drinks in order to stay fit in the game. "It's been a while since I have eaten biryani," he said.The fast bowler expressed his wish to represent Pakistan in the World Cup and continue playing for the country in Test matches too. He said that the journey towards becoming the World No.3 Test bowler was not an easy one."My skin started to drop while I worked as a welder for six to eight months. I could not sleep at nights. I worked for two to three months at a leather factory. I have also worked at a PCO shop for a month," he remarked.