Pakistan hammer England Lions by 187 runs in first ODI

Pakistan A picked up a comprehensive 187-run win over the England Lions in the first one-day international in Dubai.

Pakistan, being sent to bat first, made 351/4 in their 50 overs with Shan Masood being the top scorer for the side. He struck 161 runs from 134 deliveries with the help of 18 boundaries and two maximum.

Abid Ali made 140 runs for the side which included 14 fours and a six.

The top order batsman took Pakistan to 300 on the second wicket after losing Imran Ali (1) at the score of 24 runs.

Khushdil Shah and skipper Mohammad Rizwan made 12 and 11 runs respectively for the side.

Lewis Gregory took three wickets for the Lions.

England were bowled out for a low total of 164 runs as Liam Livingstone made 35 runs after hitting three boundaries.

Ollie Pope and Tom Kohler-Cadmore chipped in with their knocks of 22 and 21 runs respectively with the bat.

Waqas Maqsood and Amad Butt bagged four wickets each in the match.

Shan Masood was named Player of the Match for his batting performance.