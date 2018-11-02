Pakistan beat Nepal to enter final of SAFF U15 Championship

The first half of the crucial game remained goalless. In the second half, Pakistan put pressure on the hosts and Nepal scored an own goal in the 54th minute.Pakistan got two penalties in their favour and Mohibullah, the team's emerging penalty specialist, scored in the 59th and 68th minutes of the match. The win was sealed by a header by Mudassar Nazar in the 77th minute.In the opening match, Pakistan had defeated defending champions India 2-1. The green shirts qualified for the finals after an outstanding 4-0 win against Bhutan in their second Group B fixture.India lost to Bangladesh in the first semifinals 4-2 on penalties after playing 1-1 in full-time.Pakistan will face Bangladesh in the final on November 3.