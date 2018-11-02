Pakistan beat Nepal to enter final of SAFF U15 Championship

November 2, 2018




Pakistan qualified for the final of the South Asian Football Federation (Saff) U15 Championship after beating Nepal 4-0 at the ANFA Complex in Lalitpur on Thursday.

The first half of the crucial game remained goalless. In the second half, Pakistan put pressure on the hosts and Nepal scored an own goal in the 54th minute.

Pakistan got two penalties in their favour and Mohibullah, the team's emerging penalty specialist, scored in the 59th and 68th minutes of the match. The win was sealed by a header by Mudassar Nazar in the 77th minute.

Related: The Pakistan football team has left for Indonesia to play in the Asian Games 2018

In the opening match, Pakistan had defeated defending champions India 2-1. The green shirts qualified for the finals after an outstanding 4-0 win against Bhutan in their second Group B fixture.

India lost to Bangladesh in the first semifinals 4-2 on penalties after playing 1-1 in full-time.

Pakistan will face Bangladesh in the final on November 3.
 
 
 

See Also

Aasia Bibi verdict: What roads to take as protests continue across Pakistan

November 2, 2018 2:57 pm

Pakistanis can earn 1% more on national savings schemes as rates go up

November 2, 2018 1:17 pm

Salman Butt, Kamran Akmal unhappy with continued selection snubs

November 2, 2018 12:38 pm

Schools to remain closed on Friday, exams postponed

November 1, 2018 9:13 pm

Hafeez praises New Zealand’s performance in first Twenty20

November 1, 2018 5:32 pm

Fake account alert! The religious affairs minister has not been tweeting against the Aasia Bibi verdict

November 1, 2018 3:34 pm

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.