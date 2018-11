Pakistan announce ODI squad for New Zealand series

Pakistan announced its 15 man squad for the upcoming one-day international series against New Zealand in the United Arab Emirates.

The squad will be led by Sarfraz Ahmed. Imad Wasim will be making his return to the 50-overs format.

The first game of the three-match series will be played on November 7 in Abu Dhabi. The second match will take on November 9.

The third and final game will be played in Dubai on November 11.

Pakistan’s last ODI series was against Zimbabwe.

Squad: Fakhar Zaman, Muhammad Hafeez, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Haris Sohail, Sarfraz Ahmed (captain & wicket keeper), Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Faheem Ashraf, Hassan Ali, Junaid Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Usman Khan Shinwari.