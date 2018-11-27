Pakhtoons, Punjabi Legends win in T10 League

November 27, 2018

Pakhtoons and Punjabi Legends won their respective T10 League matches in Sharjah on Monday.

Pakhtoons beat Bengal Tigers by seven wickets. Tigers, being sent to bat first, made 93/6 in their alotted 10 overs as Sherfane Rutherford made 24 runs, while Mohammad Nabi and Sunil Narine scored 17 and 15 runs, respectively.

RP Singh grabbed two wickets for the side.

Paktoons reached the target of 94 runs. Colin Ingram contributed 27 runs with the bat.

Mujeebur Rahman, Sunil Narine and Zaheer Khan took a wicket each. Andre Fletcher was named Player of the Match. Punjabi Legends defeated Kerala Knights by 36 runs.

The Legends made 107/5 in 10 overs, with Umar Akmal scoring 30 runs. Chris Jordan made 24 runs.

Mohammad Naveed took two wickets for the Knights.

Kerala were bowled out for 71 runs in 8.2 overs as just one player scored in double figures. Chris Gayle made 35 runs for the side.

Hassan Khan took four wickets for the Legends while Praveen Kumar dismissed two batsmen.

Hassan Khan was named Player of the Match for his bowling performance.

 
 
 

