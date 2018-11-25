Pakhtoons, Bengal Tigers register victories in T10 League

The Pakhtoons and the Bengal Tigers won their respective T10 League fixtures in Sharjah on Saturday.

The Pakhtoons picked up a eight run win over the Sindhis in the first game of the day.

The Pakhtoons, batting first, made 137/6 as Andre Fletcher made 68 runs while Shafiqullah scored 45 runs. Jofra Archer and Ben Cutting picked up a wicket each for the Sindhis.

The Sindhis made 129/8 in 10 overs as Thisara Parera made 47 runs for the team while skipper Shane Watson and Mohammad Nawaz contributed 29 and 13 runs with the bat respectively.

Sohail Khan and Mohammad Irfan took two wickets each in the match.

Andre Fletcher was named Player of the Match for his batting performance.

The Bengal Tigers beat the Punjabi Legends by six wickets.

The Legends made 77/9 in their 10 overs as Luke Ronchi made 23 runs for the team whereas Umar Akmal made 18 runs.

Mujeebur Rehman and Sunil Narine picked up two wickets each for the team.

The Bengal Tigers chased down the target in six overs as Jason Roy struck 43 runs from 14 balls whereas Luke Wright made 23 runs for the side.

Zahir Khan, Chris Jordan and Shaiman Anwar picked up a wicket each.

Rehman was named Player of the Match for his bowling performance.