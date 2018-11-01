Nuwan Zoysa charged for fixing matches

The incumbent bowling coach of Sri Lanka, A Nuwan Zoysa, has been charged for breaching the International Cricket Council’s Anti-Corruption Code.

He has been accused of breaching Articles 2.1.1, Article 2.1.4 and Article 2.4.4 of the code.

By breaching Article 2.1.1, the cricketer was “party to an effort to fix or contrive or to otherwise influence improperly the result, progress, conduct or other aspect of an international match.”

Article 2.1.4 condemns the cricketer for “directly soliciting, inducing, enticing or encouraging a player to breach Code Article 2.1.1”.

According to Article 2.4.4 players or coaches have to approach the cricket board to disclose the “full details of any approaches or invitations he received to engage in corrupt conduct.”

The former Sri Lankan fast bowler has up to 14 days to submit his reply to the charges against him.

The cricket board has decided not to make any further comments on the matter.