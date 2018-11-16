No threat to Sarfraz’s captaincy if he performs, says Miandad

November 16, 2018

Former Pakistani cricketer Javed Miandad has said that there is no threat to Sarfraz Ahmed’s captaincy as long as he keeps performing well.

“Sarfraz should only focus on his performance at the moment,” he said at a press conference after meeting Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman Ehsan Mani on Thursday.

Miandad had earlier said that Sarfraz should lead Pakistan in the next year’s World Cup in England.

He called Pakistan the favorite in the ongoing Test series against New Zealand in the United Arab Emirates.

Miandad rejected the rumors of getting a high-level posting in the cricket board.

The former Pakistani captain said that the regional departments of the cricket board should be questioned as to why Karachi is not producing quality cricketers at the moment.

 
 
 

