No one influencing Salman Butt’s selection in the national team, says PCB chief

Pakistan Cricket Board Chairperson Ehsan Mani has said that no one is influencing the selection of batsman Salman Butt in the national team.

“It is the selection committee which looks into these affairs,” he said while speaking to reporters in Lahore on Sunday.

Salman Butt was handed a 10-year ban over his involvement in the 2010 spot-fixing scandal during Pakistan’s tour of England.

Related: Salman Butt unhappy with continued selection snubs

He said that the board has yet to make a decision regarding retaining Sarfraz Ahmed as the skipper for the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup. He added, “The final decision will be taken on the recommendation of the selection committee.”

Mani termed Azhar Ali’s decision to retire from one day cricket “as his own”.

The cricket board’s chairperson said that it will be beneficial for Pakistan to play a limited-overs series against England before the 2019 World Cup.

The agreements signed by the board cannot be eliminated overnight.