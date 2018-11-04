No one influencing Salman Butt’s selection in the national team, says PCB chief

November 4, 2018

Pakistan Cricket Board Chairperson Ehsan Mani has said that no one is influencing the selection of batsman Salman Butt in the national team.

“It is the selection committee which looks into these affairs,” he said while speaking to reporters in Lahore on Sunday.

Salman Butt was handed a 10-year ban over his involvement in the 2010 spot-fixing scandal during Pakistan’s tour of England.

Related: Salman Butt unhappy with continued selection snubs

He said that the board has yet to make a decision regarding retaining Sarfraz Ahmed as the skipper for the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup. He added, “The final decision will be taken on the recommendation of the selection committee.”

Mani termed Azhar Ali’s decision to retire from one day cricket “as his own”.

The cricket board’s chairperson said that it will be beneficial for Pakistan to play a limited-overs series against England before the 2019 World Cup.

The agreements signed by the board cannot be eliminated overnight.

 
 
 

See Also

Babar Azam smashes Kohli’s record, becomes fastest batsman to score 1,000 runs in T20

November 4, 2018 10:21 pm

Live Updates: Babar, Hafeez take Pakistan to 166 against New Zealand in third T20

November 4, 2018 9:50 pm

HBL beat Wapda to win Quaid-e-Azam One Day Cup

November 4, 2018 6:48 pm

Steyn stars as South Africa beat Australia in first ODI

November 4, 2018 5:54 pm

Women’s World T20: Pakistan hammer South Africa in warm-up match

November 4, 2018 1:33 pm

Can Babar surpass Kohli as the fastest batsmen to score 1,000 T20 runs?

November 4, 2018 8:58 am

 
 
 
 
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Opinion

 
 

Most Read

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.