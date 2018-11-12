Nishikori downs Federer in ATP Finals London

Kei Nishikori defeated Roger Federer in straight sets in the ongoing ATP Finals in London on Sunday.

The Swiss went on to lose the game 7-6 (7-4) 6-3 to the Japanese.

Federer made 34 unforced errors — and was warned for swiping a ball into the stands in the first set.

This is the fourth time that the former Wimbledon champion lost his opening match of the tournament.

Federer started off in a calm fashion as he piled pressure on Nishikori’s in the fourth game by taking him to a deuce. However, his unforced errors started to get the better off him and he showed off his frustration.

Nishikori dominated the tie break as he led 6-1 but Federer made a comeback to make it 6-4. The Swiss then smashed forehand into the net to hand the set to the Japanese.

The Japanese player grew in confidence in the second set as he broke Federer’s serve in the sixth game to lead the Swiss 4-2 and then clinched a love game in the following game.

Nishikori had three match points and a final mis-hit forehand way over the baseline handed him victory.