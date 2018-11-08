Mohammad Hafeez bids farewell to Peshawar Zalmi

All-rounder Mohammad Hafeez has decided to part ways with Pakistan Super League franchise Peshawar Zalmi.

He announced his separation on Twitter.

Thanks @PeshawarZalmi & @JAfridi10 for such a great journey of 3yrs full of fond memories. Had fabulous time with U all. Now I decided to go to Draft of @thePSLt20 , Thanks to all fans of @PeshawarZalmi for their unconditional love & support. wishing u all the best for future — Mohammad Hafeez (@MHafeez22) November 8, 2018

Regarded as one of the stalwarts in the team, the “Professor” has played 33 matches for the franchise and has scored 670 runs in 31 innings with a strike rate of 113.37. He was part of the winning squad in 2017 edition of the tournament.

Hafeez has made himself available for the draft after the separation.

The tournament will kick off in Dubai on February 14, 2019.

The governing council of the PSL, in a meeting chaired by the Pakistan Cricket Board head, agreed to organise the final eight matches of the next edition in different cities of Pakistan.

The final will be played at Karachi’s National Stadium on March 17.