Mohammad Hafeez bids farewell to Peshawar Zalmi

November 8, 2018

All-rounder Mohammad Hafeez has decided to part ways with Pakistan Super League franchise Peshawar Zalmi.

He announced his separation on Twitter.

Regarded as one of the stalwarts in the team, the “Professor” has played 33 matches for the franchise and has scored 670 runs in 31 innings with a strike rate of 113.37. He was part of the winning squad in 2017 edition of the tournament.

Related: Pakistan beat New Zealand in third T20 to complete clean sweep

Hafeez has made himself available for the draft after the separation.

The tournament will kick off in Dubai on February 14, 2019.

The governing council of the PSL, in a meeting chaired by the Pakistan Cricket Board head, agreed to organise the final eight matches of the next edition in different cities of Pakistan.

The final will be played at Karachi’s National Stadium on March 17.

 
 
 

See Also

Air pollution is making it hard for the residents of Bahawalpur to breathe

November 8, 2018 3:24 pm

James Anderson handed demerit point for ‘dissent’ at umpire’s decision

November 8, 2018 3:17 pm

Pakistan will have to pay the price for not having enough money to go to the Hockey World Cup

November 8, 2018 1:59 pm

Sarfraz criticises Taylor for raising ‘objections’ to Hafeez’s bowling action

November 8, 2018 11:53 am

India, Ireland and Windies win their Women’s World T20 warm-ups

November 8, 2018 11:23 am

Pakistan raises Aafia Siddiqui issue with US authorities regularly: FO

November 7, 2018 9:47 pm

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.