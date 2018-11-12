Mithali steers India to victory against Pakistan in Women’s World T20

India beat Pakistan by seven wickets in the Group B fixture on Sunday in Guyana at the Women’s World Twenty20.

Pakistan managed to score 133-7 despite a debacle in the start of the game. They were 30-3 but Bismah Maroof and Nida Dar put up a partnership of 93 runs in 12 overs. Maroof made 54 runs and Dar 52. This was Dar’s maiden international T20 half century.

Dayalan Hemalatha and Poonam Yadav claimed two wickets each.

India overcome a spirited challenge from Pakistan in Guyana to take a stranglehold of Group B in their pursuit of World T20 glory. Match report to come shortly, but you can watch all the highlights now!

Pakistan were docked twice during the match in the 18th and 19th overs which incurred a total of 10 penalty runs. They were warned three times before incurring their first penalty for running down the line of the stumps.

This meant India began their innings on 10-0 and scored 137-3. They chased down the target in 19 overs as Mithali Raj steered her team to victory by smashing a half-century. She scored a 47-ball 56 with the help of seven fours.

India dominated the arch-rivals and will continue their T20 world cup journey confidently with four points.

Pakistan have lost two matches and will take on Ireland on Wednesday.